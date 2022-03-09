The Senglea Drama Group was formed in 2008, with its main aim being to bring people of all ages together under one roof, that of the Sede Azzjoni Kattolika, (the Catholic Action headquarters) situated in the same town.

Life experiences could thus be shared through drama and through volunteer work.

The group will be staging a play during Holy Week, something which it had been doing for the last 14 years.

The venue will be the hall of the Sede Azzjoni Kattolika.

Titled Kollox Mitmum (translated as 'all is done'), the production will be staged on Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10, at 7.30 pm.

Tickets can be purchased from the Sede Azzjoni Kattolika and by phone on 79449812 or 99208015.