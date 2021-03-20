The Franciscan Friars in Għajnsielem will be holding Lenten talks conducted by Fr Marcello Ghirlando between March 22 and 24 at 6.30pm on the Facebook page Patrijiet Frangiskani Ghajnsielem and Radju Lauretana on 89.3FM, www.radjulauretana.com.

The talks will be preceded by the recitation of the rosary at 5.30pm and Mass at 6pm. On Thursday, the talk will be given during the 6pm Mass, which will include prayers for healing.

Loredana and Albert Lauren Agius will animate the Mass throughout the week.

Meanwhile, the crucifix and the statue of Our Lady of Sorrows, by Gozitan artist Manuel Farrugia, are exposed in the church.

The crucifix, which was brought over from abroad and the statue of Our Lady were donated to the friars by Joe and Michaelina Vassallo in memory of their son Noel who died in a traffic accident in New York on February 7, 1999, aged 19.