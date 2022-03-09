The theatrical company Dumnikani Beltin has been producing Holy Week theatre productions since 1974. These religious productions depict the passion, death, and resurrection of Christ as well as provide an annual gathering of theatregoers towards the cultural events related to the Lenten season.

This year’s passion production carries the name of Niko Demos: Victory of the People, which is a direct link towards one of the secondary characters which we find in the Bible. Nicodemus was a Pharisee and a member of the Sanhedrin, who according to the gospel of John, showed favour to Jesus.

Scriptwriter Etienne Micallef has once again taken care of the script.

Stage direction will be entrusted to Frank Micallef, a veteran in the direction and production of Holy Week stage ensembles.

The plot

The plot deals with Nicodemus and his family. A different perspective of him is proposed, far removed from what we are used to read in the Holy Scriptures.

The first time Nicodemus is mentioned in the Bible, he is identified as a Pharisee who comes to see Jesus at night.

During the dress rehearsal of the play.

According to the scripture, Jesus went to Jerusalem for the Passover Feast. While in Jerusalem, he chased the moneychangers from the temple and overturned their tables. His disciples remembered then the words of Psalm 69: “Zeal for your house will consume me.”

After these events “many believed in his name when they saw the signs that he was doing”. When Nicodemus visits Jesus, the former refers to these events: “Rabbi, we know that you are a teacher who has come from God. For no one could perform the signs you are doing if God were not with him.”

Jesus replies: “Unless one is born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.” Then follows a conversation with Nicodemus about the meaning of being “born again” but the Pharisee is confused. Jesus expresses surprise, perhaps ironically, that “a teacher of Israel” does not understand the concept of spiritual rebirth.

Another shot from the dress rehearsal.

When Jesus was buried, Nicodemus brought a mixture of myrrh and aloes for Jesus’s royal burial. This play, in a fictional way, will show more about the Pharisee and his beloved family.

What will Nicodemus’s destiny be? What will happen to his family? How does Nicodemus’s family find itself entangled with another Roman family? This drama production evokes the emotional events of Good Friday and the Resurrection, the most important events of Christianity within the sidelines of Jesus’s mysterious life.

There will be three performances: on Monday, April 1, at 7.15pm, on Wednesday, April 13, at 7.15pm and on Friday, April 15, (Good Friday) at 9.30am. All shows will be held at St Dominic’s Hall, Merchant Street, Valletta. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Joe Zammit (99451909).