Leone Goes Pop is back with a bang… with a roof to be blown away and a house to be rocked to its core!

The 13th edition ushers a new era for Leone Goes Pop with a revamped concept, a rethought composition and a redesigned spectacle.

What was born as an easy-night-out in Victoria’s main square, now calls for a fully-fledged home. So the Aurora, famous for its opera nights, will rise to the occasion and transforms itself into a powerhouse arena of its right and might.

The Leone Band, under the indefatigable Colin Attard, remains the backbone of the show in this 13th edition.

The audience will be treated not only to a set list of rock classics and contemporary hits but an all-rounded concert.

Unparalleled in its sound and lights installations, Leone Goes Pop will be hosted at the Aurora Opera House on Friday, June 10, at 8.30pm.

The line-up of singers and other participants will be announced soon.

There will be two types of tickets… the free tickets in the stalls (auditorium level) and the premium box tickets that come with a welcome drink and the added exclusivity of space and comfort.

Both free and premium tickets are available online from www.teatruaurora.com.