Leone Goes Pop is back after a two-year hiatus.

With its first 12-year uninterrupted run suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition ushers a new era for Leone Goes Pop, with a revamped concept, a rethought composition and a redesigned spectacle. What was born as an easy night out in Victoria’s main square, now calls for a full-fledged home. So the Aurora, famous for its opera nights, will rise to the occasion.

The Leone Band, under the indefatigable Colin Attard, remains the backbone of the show in this 13th edition as much as it was in its first, when in 2008 it went on record as the first of the traditional village bands with a complete ‘pop concert’. However, it is known that the organisers are putting their final touches on a solid list of star-rated performers who are expected to feature in this concert.

The audience will be treated not only to a setlist of rock classics and contemporary hits but an all-rounded concert, the likes of which audiences usually travel around the continent. Unparalleled in its sound and light installations, Leone Goes Pop is the go-to event in Gozo this June.

The 13th edition will be hosted at the Aurora Opera House on Friday, June 10, starting at 8.30pm. The line-up of singers and other participants will be announced very soon.

Being at the Aurora theatre, there will be two types of tickets; the free tickets in the stalls (auditorium level) and the premium box tickets that come with a welcome drink and the added exclusivity of space and comfort. Both free and premium tickets are obtainable online from www.teatruaurora.com by sending an e-mail to teatruaurora@leone.org.mt.

With aisle seats being limited in number, all we can recommend is making up your mind and requesting your seats early.