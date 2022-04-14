LeoVegas Group is sponsoring the 2022 La Valette Malta Marathon, a race recognised by the Association of International Marathons (AIMS) that includes a full marathon, half marathon, and walkathon, along a scenic route.

LeoVegas Group today announced its sponsorship of the 2022 La Valette Malta Marathon organised by local community group Corsa and recognised by AIMS. The race is expected to attract more than 700 runners and will pass through some of Malta’s most scenic areas, including the Valletta fortification and Sliema coastline.

Participants can choose to complete a walkathon, a half marathon, or a full marathon. The sponsorship enables LeoVegas Group to increase brand awareness and visibility by displaying, for instance, branded beach flags and banners.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta