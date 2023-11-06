LESA has made little progress on increasing the number of speed cameras and other traffic or littering enforcement CCTV systems, according to a National Audit Office (NAO) report.

In its second volume of follow-up audits report for this year, the audit office rated the agency’s progress on acquiring more such cameras as “insignificant”. Its efforts to find out how many cameras are needed and for where, were rated the same.

On whether LESA was “suitably geared to perform its traffic enforcement function adequately,” it found that seven out of 10 of its recommendations in 2021 had been implemented fully, in part or showed significant progress.

Three were rated as showing insignificant progress.

The report called the absence of speed cameras in Gozo “unacceptable”. It noted that while 19 CCTV cameras have been placed around Gozo to combat littering, only one had been installed to monitor traffic-related infringements.

Meanwhile, the report said that despite LESA’s claims to the audit office that it had almost quadrupled the number of cameras targeting littering and traffic offences, this did not reflect the situation on the ground.

“Further review showed that the absolute majority of these cameras are set up in locations in such a manner that their primary intention is to monitor against littering,” the report said.

“In fact, 323 of the 382 cameras are intended for this purpose, with only the remaining 59 being utilised for traffic monitoring and related enforcement.”

According to the report, LESA opted not to follow the NAO’s recommendation of commissioning a study to find out how many CCTV cameras it needed as it had decided to install cameras upon request from local councils instead.

On acquiring more cameras, the agency told the NAO that it had opened negotiations with the Home Affairs Ministry, Transport Malta and the police on the matter but that “no clear way forward” had yet been found.

LESA told the audit office that efforts to acquire more speed cameras had been put on hold as it was a “much more complicated area”.

In its conclusion, the NAO said that while more efforts were needed, the outcome of the report showed a “clear and resolute” intention to improve the agency.

“To this end, NAO urges LESA’s management to persist in its efforts to better the Agency so that it may become a more efficient and effective enforcer”, it said.

The report said more efforts were needed to help asylum seekers integrate into Maltese society after detention. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi.

Asylum seekers

According to the report, 75% of its recommendations related to asylum seekers had been fully or partly implemented or showed significant progress.

Efforts to create a working group to oversee the asylum-seeking process, as well as work to draft a new national strategy were rated as having made insignificant progress, as were efforts to help asylum seekers integrate into Maltese society after detention.

Responding to claims by the Home Affairs Ministry that Maltese and English lessons were not critical due to most detainees eventually being repatriated, the NAO said the reason should not be used as justification for not following its recommendations.

The ministry did not consider that repatriation is a “complex and lengthy process” leading many asylum seekers to remain in Malta for a significant period of time, the report said.

The NAO highlighted measures taken to improve the efficiency of the asylum process, living conditions and relocation and repatriation services.

Nonetheless, it called on involved parties to align their efforts to find the “delicate balance between welfare, security and Malta's legal and humanitarian obligations”.

Tackling child abuse

Out of the NAO’s nine recommendations in 2020 to tackle child abuse, seven were rated as implemented in full or part, or showing significant progress.

Although it had fully digitised its records as recommended, the audit office urged Child Safety Services – a body within the Education Ministry – to “revamp” its record-keeping system, rating progress on this front insignificant.

It said this would save guidance teachers’ time and allow for more contact with their clients.

The NAO rated the progress in finding more foster homes insignificant, saying the matter was of “primary importance”.

Concluding its review into tackling child abuse, the audit office said it was “still concerned” the FSWS had not provided it with the number of minors awaiting foster placement, calling it “pivotal” to assess the problem accurately.

All of the recommendations to improve community care for the elderly were implemented or showed signs of progress. Photo: Shutterstock.

Elderly care

The Active Ageing Ministry performed well in the report, with no recommendations rated as showing insignificant progress, not implemented or not acceptable.

Of the 19 recommendations to address issues related to community care for the elderly, all were rated as having been fully or partially implemented, or showing significant progress.

However, the NAO said that this did not mean all issues under review were fully resolved and called for continued efforts to ensure good governance.

The armed forces

The armed forces also performed well in the follow-up report, with nine out of 10 recommendations assessed as being fully or partially implemented, or showing significant progress.

Only efforts to improve the AFM’s communications network showed insignificant progress,

The NAO highlighted that since its last audit into the forces' IT systems in 2014, the network was still not covered by a service level agreement – guaranteeing aspects such as quality, availability and responsibilities – something the audit office said was required for good governance.