A former LESA official who was cancelling fines for businessmen, top LESA officials and individuals in politics, is now an official in Transport Malta's enforcement unit.

Sources confirmed that after news of his misconduct broke some months ago, the official was transferred to a very similar job in TM's enforcement unit and even uses one of the agency's motorcycles.

Meanwhile, he still faces an internal investigation into allegations of misconduct at LESA, a court case dealing with allegations of a data protection breach as well as allegations of sexual harassment at the workplace.

In December, Times of Malta revealed how hundreds of contraventions issued to individuals in politics and in business and to former top LESA officials in the last five years were deleted from the agency’s systems.

These people avoided paying fines for all sorts of contraventions - from speeding to parking on double yellow lines, in reserved areas without a permit, on the pavement and close to corners.

“One vehicle alone was forgiven about 200 contraventions,” sources close to LESA had said.

They said the records show that after wardens issued the fines, the official at LESA withdrerw them from the system, marking them as “cancelled”, “withdrawn” or “not guilty”.

LESA CEO Svetlick Flores had denied that cancellation of fines was even possible but nonetheless said that he had removed the official from his role until disciplinary proceedings on "various issues" were concluded.

Questions have been sent to Transport Malta.