Less than half of Malta’s population is aware of its right to opt out of direct marketing, according to a report by the EU’s Agency for Fundamental Rights.

The report also shows a low take-up of artificial intelligence technology in the country.

Direct marketing is targeted at individuals through avenues like email, social media and text messages. Data in the FRA report, published on Monday, shows that 59 per cent of European citizens have heard about the right to opt out of it, while only a quarter have exercised this right.

Awareness ranges from 38 per cent in Bulgaria to 81 per cent in the Netherlands. In Malta, less than half – 46 per cent – are aware of the right, conveyed by the General Data Protection Regulation.

FRA’s report reveals confusion about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on people’s rights, even among organisations already using it.

The agency is calling on policy-makers to provide more guidance on how existing rules apply to AI and ensure that any future AI laws protect fundamental rights.

From tracking the spread of COVID-19 to deciding who will receive social benefits, AI affects the lives of millions of European people.

Automation can improve decision making but AI could also lead to mistakes, discrimination and be hard to challenge, the report says.

“AI is not infallible. It is made by people – and humans can make mistakes. That is why people need to be aware when AI is used, how it works and how to challenge automated decisions,” FRA director Michael O’Flaherty said.

“The EU needs to clarify how existing rules apply to AI. And organisations need to assess how their technologies can interfere with people’s rights both in the development and use of AI.

“We have an opportunity to shape AI that not only respects our human and fundamental rights but that also protects and promotes them.”

According to data quoted by the report, 42 per cent of companies in the EU use technologies that depend on AI. Malta has the fourth-lowest usage at 31 per cent, following Estonia and Cyprus at 27 per cent, and Slovakia at 29 per cent.

Another 31 per cent of companies here are planning on using AI in the future. Across the EU, 18 per cent of companies are planning to do so.

About 40 per cent of citizens in the European Union are concerned that using AI could lead to discrimination in terms of age, gender, race or nationality... for example, in taking decisions on recruitment or creditworthiness.

Higher proportions of people are concerned about discrimination in the Netherlands (58 per cent) and Luxembourg (48 per cent). Malta faired with the countries with a low proportion of people who expressed concern.

Around 32 per cent of people in Malta said they were concerned that AI could lead to discrimination, Hungary (24 per cent) and Lithuania (23 per cent) fairing the worst.