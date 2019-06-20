Since it was launched last February in Malta nearly 500 primary teachers have started to use LessonApp Premium. The mobile lesson planning tool is also used in 78 other countries, but Malta has created the largest database of users just in five months.

“It is impressive to see that teachers in Malta have found this practical tool and have started using it in their daily school life,” said Ellimaija Ahonen CEO and co-Founder of LessonApp. “As 45 per cent of LessonApp users come from Malta, it is very important for us to carefully listen to Maltese customers for our product development and when planning the future,” he added.

Ahonen acknowledged this was thanks to the continuous collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Dr Kenneth Vella, headmaster of Mater Boni Consilii St Joseph Paola, the international representative of Learning Scoop Finland, and other local partners and stakeholders.

Maltese users had positive feedback regarding LessonApp: “The app is a tool that introduces teachers to practical ideas for lesson planning while serving as a space to design, store and browse into other examples of lessons for future use. The idea of blocks that make up different stages of the lesson allows for reflection and teachers’ own input in planning to apply what is required for their own contexts of teaching and learning. The app may be used to get ideas proposed by the team but its potential also lies within the space and opportunity provided for the teacher to note down own ideas to direct each stage of planning.”

Another user added: “I like the fact that the tool is very practical, quick and easy to use. Above all, it is based on pedagogical principles, provides such a resource bank of teaching methods and builds a community of educators.”

LessonApp is available in PlayStore, AppStore and www.lessonapp.fi/download.