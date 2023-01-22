Although in Malta, so far, the unborn child is protected from conception, the recent onslaught to introduce abortion by a simple amendment in the criminal code is still on. This shows that we cannot afford to grow complacent.

Millions of preborn babies are aborted worldwide as a matter of choice and we are becoming desensitised to the horror of what abortion actually does. Abortion is not healthcare. Abortion kills intentionally. It targets human beings in their most vulnerable state.

Abortionists know what they are doing. We have heard ex abortionists speak of how they tear out the bodies of babies in the womb, how they count body parts to make sure they leave nothing inside.

January 2, 1973 is a day written in infamy. It is the anniversary of a legal system gone askew, a system that failed to protect millions of vulnerable preborn children from annihilation by abortion. Fifty years ago, in 1973, the US Supreme Court, in the infamous case ‘Roe vs Wade’, legalised abortion in all the states.

It took the courageous American pro-life movement years until, on June 24, 2022, the landmark decision ‘Roe vs Wade’ was overturned by the Supreme Court. In Europe, however, efforts are ongoing to push abortion as some sort of ‘right’ to be imposed on all member states and more.

Years and years of abortion propaganda have been indoctrinating us. Now more so as medical abortion, through pills, is sold and marketed as contraception. So many women are hurt and families devastated. So many women and girls are traumatised for years on end by abortion.

Multimillionaire giants and big tech companies continue pushing the abortion agenda. They censor pregnancy centres and pro-life groups and lobby to keep the hungry abortion mills oiled and well fed with the innocent bodies of future generations.

Malta is next on their radar. The amendment proposed by the government to amend the criminal code will bring in abortion. We have been watching the steps being taken locally to dehumanise the value of human life in Malta.

The abortion amendment goes a step too far. It was touted as a much-needed amendment following the Prudente case. However, we now know that Andrea Prudente’s life was never in danger. The doctors caring for her were doing an impeccable job, monitoring and caring for the mother while, at the same time, giving a chance for the baby in the womb to survive.

The health ministry never issued a medical bulletin to set people’s minds at rest that maternal care at Mater Dei Hospital was optimal. Concurrently, the pro-abortion lobby, together with local media houses and the international press, tried to turn this into another ‘Savita’ case.

Investigative journalism conveniently went on holiday mode. The truth is now coming out as we hear the experts testify in a court of law, that Prudente was never at risk of dying but was actually being monitored and improving.

The Prudente baby also had a chance of surviving. The trojan horse has been exposed.

So, our laws do work and we do not need abortion to protect our doctors and our pregnant mothers and their babies. The relentless fast track push by our government to introduce the abortion clause was in vain. The push now seems to have slowed down.

One hopes that this means that internal discussions are paving the way to reverse this.

It will be a triumph of life over death if the clause is amended and we implore our government and MPs to speak out now.

At fertilisation, a unique new life comes into being, a human life that must be safeguarded. It is a fact that abortion kills a human life. Holocaust survivor Ellie Wiesel is quoted as saying that “to forget murder victims is to kill them twice”.

Silence is not an option. Speaking out to protect the vulnerable is a duty not a choice. It is not a crusade but brotherly love and responsibility.

Let us work towards making abortion unthinkable. Let us support women in crisis pregnancy and beyond.

Life Network Foundation this week launched more services to support pregnant women and their children.

Seven new flatlets and a central distribution hub will complement the 24/7 pregnancy support line, maternity home and material and counselling support services.

Women and babies deserve better than abortion.

Miriam Sciberras is chairman of Life Network Foundation Malta.