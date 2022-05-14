The 2022 Special Olympics Malta Invitational Games will get under way this evening with a spectacular opening ceremony in St George’s Square in Valletta.

Special Olympics Malta national director Anna Calleja is hopeful that the 2022 Invitational Games will help to break some barriers and hurdles for disabled sportsmen in Malta.

Over 1,000 athletes from 23 countries will take part in this inaugural edition which will feature six disciplines, namely athletics, swimming, bowling, bocce, table tennis and football.

The Malta contingent will be featuring over 400 athletes in this historical event and

Special Olympics Malta National Director Calleja described these Games as the biggest sporting event to be held in Malta after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very much looking forward to these Games which will see Malta represented by over 400 athletes in six different disciplines,” Calleja told the Times of Malta.

