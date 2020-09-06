The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry has recently been harping on the need of “creating an economy that serves society and not drives it”. Among other occasions, this was stated when the Chamber presented its preliminary results of its economic think tank on Malta’s economic vision to both the prime minister together with cabinet, and after, also to the opposition.

Coming from a highly respected institution, whose statements have always been placed in high regard, what exactly are we being ‘led’ to understand here? Frankly, I have some difficulty in following the point being made.

Is this institution not the champion of private enterprise which has always firmly upheld the belief that private enterprise is the engine of economic growth and which ultimately drives our nation’s prosperity?

The Chamber’s economic think tank preliminary results seem to have overlooked the fact that you first need to drive economic growth before you start talking about serving society because if there is no driven growth there will be nothing to serve society with.

Of course, one may want to talk about driving economic growth along with a social conscience, or about the merits of having a caring society, but even here, we always need to keep in mind that public services depend upon a flourishing private sector.

Indeed, one can talk about both driving the economy and serving society, but unlike what the Chamber’s economic think tank seems to be implying, one does not exclude the other. If anything, they complement each other.

The fundamental difference here is that the possibility of serving society is a consequence of the successful outcome of driving the economy and it is a pity that the Chamber’s economic think tank seems to have got its reasoning the wrong way around.

Private enterprise drives our economic prosperity along with the subsequent well-being of society. After all, it is no use having good intentions about distributing wealth unless you first pursue policies that create wealth.

I therefore urge the Chamber’s economic think tank to rethink and ultimately acknow-­ledge that you fundamentally need to start by driving the economy, leaving the resultant prosperity to follow. Let business continue to be a driving force.