Birds and other animals at San Anton Gardens, within the grounds of the presidential palace, should be cared for by experts who are knowledgeable about the species involved, the Animal Welfare Commissioner has recommended.

Currently the animals are looked after by gardeners and watchmen employed by the Environmental Landscapes Consortium.

Animal Welfare Commissioner Denis Montebello said that, while ELC members were professionals in landscaping and maintaining gardens, they were not proficient in the area of animals and birds and their needs.

Dr Montebello said that, although the birds and animals in the gardens are well fed, “proper care of animals does not consist exclusively in the provision of just ample food and water, but it requires the attention of personnel trained in animal welfare and care”.

The issue was raised in August when a woman filed a complaint with the Animal Welfare Commission because she was concerned about the swans, ducks and turtles living in ponds within the lower garden.

She was also worried about the birds, peacocks and cats at San Anton.

Officials from the commission inspected the area and found that, while the animals were in good health, they were being entrusted to gardeners and watchmen who were not trained in the care of animals.

“The only disturbing fact is not the actual condition of the animals but the fact that their care has been left in the hands of unprofessional persons, because the animals and birds have not been given any special consideration but have been considered to be part and parcel of the gardens and public areas, without any special attention to their specific needs,” Dr Montebello said.

Since the gardens are closely associated with the official residence of the President of Malta any shortcoming could reflect negatively on the national authorities, he said.

“The gardens and animals therein should provide a very apt opportunity to publicise the genuine and laudable efforts that the state is making regarding animal welfare.”