I haven’t had this much fun reading the news all day, every day, since I was enthralled by watching the Watergate hearings in Washington back in 1973. Back then, what started as a US Senate hearing by the highly intelligent, ‘good old boy’ senator Sam Ervin, eventually followed up to the White House, ensnaring president Richard Nixon, leading to his resignation.

For those in Malta that do not understand the connection, allow me to elucidate. The hearing started as a result of a two-bit break-in at the Democratic Party’s headquarters prior to the re-election of Nixon. It was made up of third rate ‘intelligence’ types, basic third-rate criminals as well as some Cuban Americans who strongly supported Nixon.

They can best be characterised as idiots walking around with ‘loser’ written on the back of their shirts. And, then, reporters for The Washington Post started following the money. And it all led back to Nixon himself.

So, how does one make the connection to the WhatsApp farce ongoing? Well it started off typically for Malta. Rosianne Cutajar decided to sue Mark Camilleri for defamation. And, in response, Camilleri later released the WhatsApp chats.

How he obtained them is another can of worms. But since he was put in the position of putting up or shutting up, he released them on his website. One can only wonder why her lawyers didn’t muzzle her before that. My guess is that they had not seen the chats, up to that point.

The first thing everyone noticed was that issue spawned a whole cottage industry, with none other than the president of the Labour Party, Ramona Attard, at once taking up the cudgel by bashing Camilleri for misogyny. Where was she when Daphne Caruana Galizia was called worse by the Labour Party? But, to her credit, she didn’t have to look any further than Prime Minister Robert Abela, who said Rosianne had been punished enough for her troubles before. No need to pile on. I guess he didn’t see the can of worms being opened in public yet.

Piling-on came later when everyone realised what was really being said by the lovebirds; that they each tried to outflank each other in political manoeuvring to gain an advantage over rivals. Not to mention her desire to “outpig” her contemporaries.

Didn’t George Orwell say it best when, in Animal Farm, he stated that “All animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others”? The sentence is a comment on the hypocrisy of governments that proclaim the absolute equality of their citizens but give power and privileges to a small elite.

I guess that, by now, the prime minister has finally realised what everyone else has already realised: his parliament and cabinet are filled with squealing pigs, lined up at the trough. He has also realised that, coming on top of the court decision on Vitals/Steward/Government of Malta, not to mention wind farms, Electrogas, Panama Papers, Egrant, as well many, many more irregularities, not the least of which is the murder of Daphne and the non-stop slaughter of our construction workers and homeowners, it is time he took some action.

And he certainly did. He kicked butt and woke up the commissioner of police and the attorney general to act on all this criminality. And, in under 24 hours, the police have investigated and want to talk to Camilleri.

And, so, when he goes home at night, he sits down and, while reading the plans for further construction at St George’s Bay, he can’t shake the feeling that something may not be right in the Labour paradise. Can his loyal citizens be a little bit unhappy?

Just like Nixon, he is slowly growing to understand how an unelected MP has brought down the house that he and Joseph put together. But, as he said recently, “I am proud of the decisions we have taken as a government, the results we are seeing because we are not afraid to take decisions, decisions we know that will benefit and raise the standard of our country” .

Can’t wait to see what will come next. Maybe it’s time to distract us by announcing that he is going to break ground next month for both the Gozo tunnel and the Metro.

Alan Zelt, a former entrepreneur, is an expat living in Malta. He writes a photo blog for friends around the world extolling the beauty of Malta (https://MaltabyZelt.home.blog).