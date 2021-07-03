Referees at Euro 2020 have for once largely stayed out of the limelight, with fewer controversial decisions than normal, as they pursue the popular trend of “letting the game flow”.

There have been fewer fouls and bookings and the players spent more time with the ball in play during the group stage, official data has shown.

Players, coaches and pundits alike have mostly agreed the officiating has been beneficial for the game.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta