Athleta secured a crucial victory against SiGMA Depiro last weekend as their playoff dream continues.

Sunday’s round of games in the BOV Men’s Division One also brought with it the campaign’s first overtime win as Hibernians stunned Mellieha Libertas into their second defeat of the season.

Later, Starlites JSD beat Valletta Fighters as they hope to pounce on the top two places with two games in hand.

Athleta brought in several difference makers to their squad over the summer but apart from the free-scoring Malik Riddle and Dajuan Moorer, former Polish international Piotr Stelmach has been a vital part of coach Christo Kousidis’s clan this season.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Stelmach said the win against Depiro was a mental game.

