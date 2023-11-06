Let’s Move Malta – a week of sporting activity for everyone – was launched on Monday by Dr Lydia Abela in collaboration with the Minister of Sport and Education as well as SportMalta CEO Mark Cutajar.

This five-day event, which gets under way on Monday and comes to a close on Friday, will consist of several sporting activities held at the Kirkop Sports Complex, St Vincent De Paul residential home, the Marsa Sports Complex, San Blas, and the Cottonera Sports Complex.

The activity is open to people from all walks of life and Dr Abela, who is the president of Special Olympics Malta, said that this event is being organised to bring everyone together.

“The beauty of sport is that it brings together a lot of people, Dr Abela said in the presence of Mark Cutajar, the chief executive of Sport Malta with whom this event is being organised.

