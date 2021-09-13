The mother of a girl with Down Syndrome is appealing to the authorities to allow her daughter to quarantine at home when she returns from Nigeria, since being in closed, unfamiliar environments causes her untold anxiety.

Nigeria is one of 155 countries and zones designated dark red where incoming travel to Malta is only allowed in exceptional circumstances.

A 14-day quarantine is mandatory at a designated hotel, irrespective of whether the person is vaccinated.

However, Carmen Umanah, is pleading with the Health Ministry to make an exception for her daughter, Rachel, since being in confined spaces, has a negative impact on her mental wellbeing, and causes her to have tantrums.

“I know my daughter well, and she is going to suffer in such a small space she isn't used to for two weeks. It’s bad enough having to deal with the limitations caused by Down Syndrome, I don’t want her to see her suffer more than she has to,” Umanah told Times of Malta.

Umanah said if her 28-year-old daughter is allowed to quarantine at home, she would at least be in a familiar environment and be able to go up and down the stairs and move about in different rooms.

In a video posted on facebook, Umanah alongside Nationalist MP Ryan Callus explained their situation.

Umanah said the authorities have not yet responded to her appeal.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Callus also said the exemption they were seeking for Rachel to be able to quarantine at home rather than a hotel, should apply to other cases like hers.

He has since started a petition which has so far gathered 200 signatures to allow Rachel to quarantine at home.

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has also weighed in on the situation and said that while the country has an obligation to take strong measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, "it does not make sense" to force people who have residences in Malta to quarantine in these hotels.

“The case of Rachel Umanah is one of many in which these particular travel rules are creating problems which could be easily solved with more flexibility,” he said.

Rachel, and her brother, Maltese fitness influencer, Daniel Umanah were in Nigeria to celebrate their grandfather’s 93rd birthday, along with their father. They are all vaccinated and will be arriving in Malta on Saturday.

Questions sent to the Health Ministry remain unanswered at the time of writing.

RELATED STORIES Why is expensive hotel the only option for quarantine?

Passengers from dark red zones forced to share rooms