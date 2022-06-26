Malta’s foreign policy strategy document launched in February continues to focus on Malta’s vocation and commitment to international peace and security. In pursuing this objective, Malta does not hesitate to assume high-profile responsibilities, to punch above its weight, as some would say.

Sitting on the United Nations Security Council for the next two years (2023-2024), after being elected on June 9 at the 76th United Nations General Assembly with 97 per cent of the votes cast will be another opportunity for Malta to consolidate its respect and credibility among the international community.

Malta has already achieved several conspicuous successes at the United Nations and played seminal roles in a number of multilateral initiatives.

Among them, one can mention the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the International Maritime Law Institute and the International Institute on Ageing, both hosted by Malta.

The Security Council is the most prominent and powerful organ of the UN, having as its primary responsibility the maintenance of international peace and security. Its powers include the establishment of peacekeeping operations, the establishment of international sanctions and the authorisation of military action when necessary.

It is the only UN body with the authority to issue binding resolutions on all UN member states. Its agenda often involves dealing with crisis situations where wars are being fought, soldiers are being killed and thousands of civilians are being killed and/or displaced.

Upon examining the routine, as well as the high-profile work, of the Security Council it becomes clear that small countries like Malta have a useful and valuable role.

The feedback that reached Malta following its non-permanent membership during 1983-1984 should be encouraging. Malta’s active and constructive role was highly respected and valued by the other members.

One may put forward the argument regarding the limited capacity of small states to contribute at such an important council. In my opinion, however, small countries sometimes have a significant comparative advantage. For instance, Malta has a solid reputation as an honest broker based on its declared policy of neutrality and non-alignment.

Malta is open and flexible in building coalitions among like-minded members and can play a crucial intermediary role when the permanent members hold opposing views which can bring the work of the Security Council to a stalemate.

One dilemma Malta might have to face as a non-permanent member is whether to take an active or a passive role, particularly when divisive issues arising from ideological differences or conflicting security or economic interests of the permanent members are on the council’s agenda. Such situations get more complicated whenever the larger permanent members send clear messages that they are ready to use their political and economic weight to get a vote favourable to their strategic interests.

Malta’s decisions in such situations may have an impact on our long-term bilateral relations. My view is that we should always adopt a prudent but an active role in any issue at the time. Any other attitude can lead to a damaging backlash and loss of respect and credibility among the international community.

A solution (to reforming the Security Council) is complex and may well be intractable considering the current geopolitical scenario - Edward Zammit Lewis

The credibility of the Security Council as guarantor of international peace and security has long been undermined by the frequent use of the veto power of the five permanent members.

Moreover, the realities affecting the international community have changed radically since the Security Council was founded 76 years ago and its representation, legitimacy and effectiveness are justly being questioned from time to time.

Demands for a reform of the Security Council have gained traction since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis. Once more, the use or threat of veto prevented the Security Council from taking concrete action.

Malta has long been expressing its views about the need to reform the Security Council and has constructively encouraged convergence of views on this matter since the establishment by the General Assembly of Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) in 2008.

A solution is complex and may well be intractable considering the current geopolitical scenario. A reform has to be ratified by two-thirds of the members of the UN, including all the permanent members of the Security Council. In spite of the challenges that the reform process entails, Malta remains committed to a more inclusive and effective Security Council.

Various lobby groups are vying to influence the IGN. Malta is working within the Uniting for Consensus (UfC) group which has the most realistic approach and is pushing for a reform that leaves no member state behind.

Malta’s overarching priority as a non-permanent member of the Security Council has to be also the pursuit of our national interests and priorities.

According to article 34 of the Lisbon Treaty, Malta is also expected to defend the positions and interests of the EU and to coordinate with the other Security Council members which are also EU members.

Malta’s declared programme focuses on security, sustainability and solidarity in the widest applicable meaning of these terms, including reaching the targets on climate change and the 2030 Agenda as well as gender equality, the protection of children and the vulnerable and international humanitarian assistance.

I am convinced that Malta will show vision and determination in fulfilling its responsibilities at the Security Council. We shall certainly rise to this historic occasion. Malta’s successful presidency of the Council of the European Union is one recent example of our ability to achieve excellent results when called to assume high-level and demanding responsibilities, even with our limited resources.

Edward Zammit Lewis is a Labour MP and former justice minister.