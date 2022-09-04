Every time there is a change of government, or even a change of leadership, I always hope and pray that the newly elected or appointed incumbent will be the proverbial broom that sweeps the island clean. And I mean that quite literally.

If I could choose to eradicate just one thing from Malta, it would probably be litter. I realise how superficial this might sound in a world where many still struggle with extreme poverty and inequality. And I am also aware that noise, dust and construction might be far more pressing issues – not to mention a permanent end to animal cruelty (or any form of cruelty for that matter).

Still, from a completely selfish - and perhaps realistic - point of view, I think that ridding Malta of trash is probably far more ‘doable’ and a good place to start.

A friend recently wanted to know what makes me happy. Leaving aside the blindingly obvious, and at the risk of sounding completely banal, I think I am probably happiest when my home is clean. It’s that simple. I derive pure joy and satisfaction from clean sheets, a freshly made bed and a home that looks, feels and smells clean.

It’s when the pile of ironing disappears, and my kitchen loses its clutter; it’s when I can finally see the armchair in my bedroom, and everything is neatly folded and tucked away.

Indeed, nothing – and I mean nothing – makes me feel more in control of my life than when order is restored to my world. And I am not alone. Studies have revealed a correlation between cleaner homes and mental health. While clutter can be the cause of stress, anxiety and depression, people with clean houses are healthier, more relaxed, better focused, and consequently more productive.

As clean and orderly as our homes may be, there comes a point when we need to venture beyond our front doors. And while some of us may be luckier in this respect than others (Mdina immediately springs to mind), many of Malta’s cities and towns are overrun by dirt and litter.

Putrid, leaking garbage bags line our pavements for hours on end, while cigarette butts, fast-food packaging, wrappers, cans, discarded scraps from last night’s BBQ, are all commonly found on our roads and beaches.

And let us not forget those overflowing dustbins which, like construction sites, attract still more rubbish (we have all noticed, surely, the ‘domino’ effect). Even our sea and countryside are not spared fly-tipping and dumping. House proud we may be, we are also a nation wallowing in filth.

I live in Balluta. Which means that I straddle two of the most densely populated areas in Malta – Sliema and St Julian’s. These, along with St Paul’s Bay and Buġibba, are entertainment hotspots well-known for their nightlife and high proportion of foreigners and tourists. This might explain some of the thoughtless littering, but I don’t think we can lay the blame solely on ‘others’.

A nation’s economic growth counts for nothing if its quality of life is at an all-time low. We are an angry, anxious and stressed nation, arguably the angriest in the EU according to a recent survey, and I’m not surprised. I have written about this before and even tried to do something practical about it (as far back as 2015). But it is only recently that I have noticed a collective anger, and not just on social media.

Everyone I talk to is fed up and genuinely concerned about their quality of life, or lack of it. And it’s not just the litter and garbage bags, but an accumulation of so many other things: noise, traffic, road closures, ill-conceived construction, dust, unregulated scooters, and treacherous pavements. Life has become hard work and what once was a relaxing walk on the promenade is now a health hazard and dangerous pastime.

When Robert Abela succeeded Joseph Muscat, he promised, as early as May 2021, to embark on a coordinated cleansing project. This became an electoral promise in the 2022 general election, and I was optimistic that he might just succeed where others had not.

And no doubt a lot has been done (and here I salute people like Ramon Deguara and his team, who work tirelessly to keep Malta clean); but, unfortunately, these clean-ups never seem to reach this part of the world. And even if they do, they are but a temporary and cosmetic fix. I daresay the situation has improved somewhat in the last few years, but I still hope that a cleaner Malta will be part of Abela’s legacy.

I say this in the full knowledge that the litter problem in this country cuts across the political divide. Sliema and St Julian’s, which are sinking (and stinking) under the weight of this problem, have never been a priority under any government.

Traditionally Nationalist strongholds, they are, according to one school of thought (which I have always discredited), deliberately neglected by successive Labour governments. Which is why I was encouraged to read about a recent meeting between the prime minister and St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg at the council offices, where apparently all these matters were discussed.

It’s time we got creative and serious about the Litter Act. Of course, the minimum fine of €11.65 for littering is risible, but the right kind of enforcement will make people think twice about thoughtlessly disposing of their litter. It’s all very well saying you’ll revisit fines, but what we need more than anything is serious enforcement.

If COVID taught us anything, it’s that Malta and the Maltese can match or outperform any other nation – given the right attitude and when backed by political will and proper enforcement. We don’t need a battery of byzantine laws and regulations, or crippling fines. What we need is political resolve and a government which decides, once and for all, that it is going to trash out this problem. Let’s just do it.