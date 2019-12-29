Every festive season for the past decade or two – pretty much since the inception of the Premier League in fact– we have had to listen to manager after manager complaining and whining about the Christmas schedule.­

There are too many games too close together over too short a period of time is the general consensus among the managerial elite. They are like a stuck record that churns out the same complaints year after year.

To be honest they may be right. The number of games squeezed in around Christmas and New Year is extremely high and they do come very thick and very fast at this time of year.

But, speaking as a fan, I have only one thing to say to all these moaning millionaire managers – shut up.

Maybe the packed schedule does make it tricky for managers and their teams and maybe it does make the football a bit less pure than when they get to put their feet up for a week between matches.

But the supporters absolutely love the fast and furious nature of the festive schedule. They love having Boxing Day and New Year’s Day games slotted in around the standard weekend matches. They adore the fact that even if their team loses a match they only have to wait a few days to see them in action again.

It’s the one time of the year when fans have a bit of extra time on their hands to spend with family doing the things they enjoy. And for many, many people watching football, either in the flesh or on telly, is definitely one of the holiday highlights.

Let’s be honest, football clubs and, indeed, football itself wouldn’t exist without the dedicated and passionate supporters who make the whole thing possible. Surely, on that basis, it’s not unreasonable to expect managers and players to give a little bit extra back at Christmas. Without the moaning.

This year’s most vocal opponents to the fixture list have included Pep Guardiola, Jürgen Klopp and José Mourinho – three men who are not native to English football but who are all pocketing huge sums of money due to the financial success of the Premier League.

I’m pretty sure all of them could happily walk into top jobs in any of the other European leagues, pretty much all of which shut down for Christmas. They are not being forced to work in England against their will.

All three of them know the Premier League is the most exciting, entertaining and competitive league in Europe – and that, probably, even more so than the money – is why they are there. They love the thrill of knowing they are testing themselves in a league where only the very best come out on top.

And a big part of what makes the Premier League so special, indeed what makes English football so special, is its unique, action packed, breathless festive programme.

On that basis it’s about time Pep, Jurgen and Jose, three of the best managers the game has ever seen, embraced one of the key things that makes English football the best – Christmas chaos.

It’s not like it’s only one or two teams enduring the packed schedule, it is the same for every team up and down the country, big and small, good and bad. It’s one boat that everyone is in together.

For most of the year, and in most ways, football fans play second fiddle to the clubs, managers and players – from international breaks to ticket prices to television scheduling. So let the fans have their festive football feast without having to listen to this constant moaning.

Consistently inconsistent

It’s very hard knowing what to make of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United these days.

As a team they go from playing like a collection of strangers barely acquainted with each other (or with the concept of football) to a young and vibrant side that is full of future promise and potential – all in a matter of days.

Sometimes I suspect Ole is most definitely not the right man for the job and wonder if he might be fired in the next few days. Other times it looks like he has long-term vision that deserves to be given time and that he could then be at Old Trafford for a Ferguson-like era.

Losing 2-0 to Watford and then following that up by spanking Newcastle 4-1 pretty much sums up just how erratic and unpredictable Manchester United are at the moment.

Even though these Jekyll and Hyde performances aren’t going to go down well with the fans or even the Manchester United hierarchy, I am starting to get the feeling that Ole is going to be given time.

And whether or not that works out, it will make a pleasant change if a manager at a big club is allowed breathing space without the panic button being hit.

Watford for the title?

Talking of Watford, I absolutely wouldn’t be surprised if they avoid the drop now that Nigel Pearson is in charge.

To my mind he is just the manager they need – a no nonsense, uncompromising, old-fashioned sledgehammer of a touchline warrior. The perfect contrast to the artsy-fartsy foreigners with exotic names the club has gone for in recent times.

You only have to look at the way they have been playing since he took over to see how he will approach the relegation battle – by making them tough, resilient and hard to beat. Let’s not forget he pulled off an even more amazing escape with Leicester a few years ago. And they looked far more doomed than Watford do now.

And wasn’t it the Leicester team he built (with a few minor adjustments) that then went on to win the league title the following season under Claudio Ranieri?

Think I might stick a fiver on Watford winning next season’s Premiership…

And on that note, have a safe and happy New Year’s Eve everyone and may 2020 treat you well.

