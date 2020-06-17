Some 2,500 workers at Mater Dei Hospital will be served French pudding on Bastille Day as a token of appreciation by the French embassy for cooperation between Malta and France during the COVID-19 crisis.

2000 reusable masks and 100 litres of sanitiser have also been donated to the migrants centre in Hal Far in association with ST-Microelectronics, a Franco-Italian company based in Malta.

In a statement, the embassy thanked the Maltese government for having repatriated some 950 French nationals, free of charge on six chartered Air Malta flights in a week.

It also thanked the Maltese government for the donation to the French government of a consignment of facemasks produced in Malta for use by health workers.

It said that apart from donating French pudding on July 14, it will organise a concern of Malta and French music at Mater Dei Hospital on June 21.