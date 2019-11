As the Festive Seasons draws closer, Christmas lights have been switched on in Valletta's main streets.

The lights in Republic Street and Merchant’s Street were switched on on Monday evening by Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, Valletta Cultural Agency chairman Jason Micallef and Valletta mayor Alfred Zammit.

A large Christmas Tree will be lit up in front of Castille on Monday in the first event the cultural agency is organising for the Festive Season. Photos: Jonathan Borg