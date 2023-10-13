The Catholic Action Movement in Gozo held its general assembly at their headquarters in Victoria. After the recital of mid-afternoon prayers (Psalms), diocesan president Carmel Attard went through the highlights, after which Bishop Anton Teuma celebrated mass, flanked by two ecclesiastical assistants, canons Noel Saliba and George Frendo.

In his homily, Mgr Teuma said having the Spirit with us, inspiring us, meant we should not be afraid. “We are understanding ever more the Word of God,” he said. “That is the main way towards personal and social peace. Unfortunately, not everyone appreciates this. So, our duty is to help people understand this basic fact: all we have is God’s gift. Let’s try to be always grateful, ” Mgr Teuma pointed out.

After Mass, a Powerpoint presentation, prepared by Bernardette Vella, featured three Blessed members of the Catholic Action Movement – Alberto Marvelli, Pina Suriano and Pier Giorgio Frassati, showing how to tangibly live this year’s motto: Prayer – Reconciliation – Community.

The assembly was concluded by general president Maria Cachia, who had words of encouragement to all particpants.