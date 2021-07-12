‘Boy, 7, beaten and forced to have sex with prostitutes’, the headline of an article in this newspaper last week said. The article went on to describe some of the horrific abuse this young boy was subjected to and the tremendous psychological effects this treatment had on this young child.

As Drachma, a faith group of LGBTIQ+ persons and their parents, we are appalled to hear such a story.

We are saddened at the abuse this young child endured, the tremendous way his development has been thwarted and the consequences that this trauma will leave on him throughout his whole life. Regretfully, we are painfully aware that this is not an isolated case and most likely will never be.

And the reason for all this was the father’s fear that his son might turn out to be homosexual.

Why this fear of homosexuality? Why are so many ready to judge, to condemn something that they are not even willing to try to understand, to learn about, to be more aware of?

Is it because of what they have learnt, what they have been told, what they have been conditioned to believe to be an aberration? But where does this leave the increasing number of people who are coming out as gay after finally believing in themselves and in what they are experiencing?

As Drachma, we believe that we need to engage in dialogue, in a conversation where we are ready to listen to each other, to try to understand the complexi­ties that make us who we are. Let us all appreciate and benefit from the diversity that exists around us, let us embrace it and experience it and let’s talk and work together to better understand each other.

Let us have the courage to learn more, not only through books, scientific reports or what others tell us or teach us but by getting to know this community of LGBTIQ+ persons. There is a wealth of knowledge there that has not yet been tapped enough. They are the ones who can tell us what they feel, what they are experiencing. And if we look closely enough, we will find, beneath all the labels, a genuine loving person with great qualities and values.

This is too simplistic, you might argue. Homophobia is very much alive in society and even more so within the confines of families.

We need to change perceptions, mindsets and ingrained and misguided beliefs. We can only do that through dialogue.

We strongly believe that it is by taking small steps at a time that we eventually learn to walk with each other and to be there for one another through thick and thin.

If you are a person facing your ‘coming out’, or if you are a parent, priest, educator or just a friend of a person struggling with this reality, we ask you to contact us, we would love to speak with you.

We know that this can be a tough challenge and not something you would like to engage in. But keep thinking about it and when you are ready, we will be there for you.

We know, from painful life events that we have encountered that experiencing bullying, rejection or abusive and hurtful words can lead to truly tragic consequences that shatter the lives of the individual and the family. People need to be aware of the damage their words and actions can cause. Look at the person, not the label. Look at their qualities, their values, their talents. Chirlane McCray once wrote: “Labels put people in boxes and those boxes are shaped like coffins!”

So, please, let us enter into a dialogue, let us be open to understanding and learning. When dialogue is entered into, that’s when we can seriously respect and endorse the true dignity of all God’s children. Let us truly live the one commandment: love others as I have loved you.

Drachma can be contacted on drachmaparents@gmail.com, on 9945 4581, at drachmalgbt@gmail.com, on 7925 3875 or at FB Drachma LGBTI.