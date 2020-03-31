Opposition leader Adrian Delia has called on the people to fight the battle against Coronavirus together.

In a statement to mark Freedom Day, the PN leader recalled that that Maltese people had united whenever the country was threatened, and they fought together for freedom.

The country was now fighting an invisible and dangerous enemy.

The people were being required to temporarily give up the liberties expected in normal life in order to fight and win the current battle.

Delia said the well off needed to help those who were less well off or had nothing at all.

All should continue educating children, comforting the elderly in the best way possible and supporting workers and businesses.

"We need to look after each other as brothers and sisters, all Maltese and Gozitans," Delia said.

"Let us win this battle, let us regain our freedom as one people," he said.