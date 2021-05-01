Late last year, Pope Francis issued the Apostolic Letter Patris Corde on the 150th Anniversary of the Proclamation of Saint Joseph as Patron of the Universal Church by Blessed Pius IX, on December 8, 1870.

The Pope encourages us to remember St. Joseph most especially on the occasion of the Year of Saint Joseph being celebrated this year. On this occasion, today May 1, there will be special celebration in honour of St Joseph the Worker in churches around Malta and Gozo.

At the Gozo Cathedral, the liturgical celebration will start with the meditation and recital of the rosary of St Joseph that will be followed by concelebrated mass at 6.30pm led by Archpriest Joseph Sultana. Fr Marcello Ghirlando ofm will deliver the sermon. A statue of St Joseph commissioned by the Cathedral Chapter in 1958 has been placed in a prominent position in the church for the occasion. The statue is sculpted in wood and was executed at Giuseppe Stuflesser Ars Sacra of Ortisei di Val Gardena, Bolzano.

A special invitation is extended to all those who are named after this saint, thus heeding the Pope’s call, Let us remember St Joseph.