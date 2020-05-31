ŻfinMalta, Malta’s national dance company, is seeking a female and male apprentice dancer to complete its artistic team for the coming season, with auditions being held from June 8-10. The two selected applicants will be offered a paid full-time contract to train and perform with the company from September 2020 up until July 2021.

ŻfinMalta’s apprentice programme will give the selected dancers an opportunity to work alongside professional local and international dancers and choreographers, in a company whose standards in excellence are highly recognised on the international market. The apprentices will not only get the opportunity to train with the company but also to perform in both local and international theatres. Furthermore, throughout the season, they will be led by a mentor who will be working together with the artistic director to hold a more professional attitude in a dance company environment, while also passing on knowledge about creating professional portfolios and showreels and auditioning for professional companies.

The selected dancers must be between the ages of 18 and 22, with a strong background in classical ballet and contemporary dance practices. Female dancers should also be confident on pointe. Paolo Mangiola, ŻfinMalta’s artistic director, explains that “like all art forms, dance is a professional career. As Malta’s national dance company, ŻfinMalta is not only committed to presenting world-class dance, but is also establishing the careers of Maltese dancers. We are excited to be launching this new paid apprenticeship programme, which provides a direct route for local talent to pursue dance as a profession.”

Applicants should fill in the form found on www.zfinmalta.org/opportunities, upload a headshot and full body shot, their CV, as well as a short video, which should not exceed two minutes in length. Applications will be accepted until June 3. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to audition from June 8-10. Selected dancers will be called back to work with company dancers from June 11 - 13. Finally, the two selected dancers will be offered a paid contract with the company.

ŻfinMalta wishes to emphasise that throughout this process, all necessary precautionary measures in relation to COVID-19 will be in place, in line with public health regulations, and in order to protect both ŻfinMalta’s staff as well as the applicants themselves.