Summer may be over, but the dancing has just begun. Embrace your disco self for a charity night of 1970s tunes, as the Saturday Night Bee Gees bop into Malta.

Disco remains one of the most iconic eras in music history. Gone but never forgotten, it was a time for letting your hair down, swinging your hips and hustling on the dance floor. Now, fans of the era may be pleased to learn that disco is back – courtesy of the internationally-renowned Saturday Night Bee Gees tribute band, which is flying into Malta this week.

The band will be headlining the Disco Fever charity concert, which is being thrown in support of the Save Valletta’s Skyline appeal. It follows last year’s hugely successful ABBA Revival concert – so the bar is set high, but the celebrated Saturday Night Bee Gees are here to deliver. The six-member powerhouse band promises a set list of eternal favourites from The Bee Gees. Think Stayin’ Alive, Jive Talkin’, You Should Be Dancing and many more.

And the night of disco won’t end there. The event will also feature a female line-up that will delight the crowd with Disco Diva hits from sequinned legends such as Diana Ross, Tina Turner and Sister Sledge. And the renowned DJ Ian Lang will be spinning tunes to get the night started and to keep the party going.

Besides bringing 1970s cheer to Malta, the Save Valletta’s Skyline appeal is organising the event to raise funds for vital restoration work on the tower, spire and structure of St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral in Valletta. “People come from all over the world to see Valletta’s famous skyline, and we’re very proud of it,” says Kirsten Grenside, event organiser of Disco Fever.

“But, we need to work on preserving this amazing icon. And what better way to do so than by putting on a wonderful evening’s entertainment to make participating fun and giving all the more enjoyable?”

Kirsten hails from the US but moved to Malta with her husband three-and-a half-years ago. “With so much new urban development, preserving Malta’s heritage has become something we’re committed to because we are in awe of Malta’s history and culture,” remarks Kirsten. “We heard about the desperate plight of the cathedral and so, last year, some friends and I organised the Abba Revival event. We raised €26,753 for the appeal, so it seemed only right to try and do even better this year.

“The songs of Abba seemed to strike a chord with a huge cross-section of people. It was wonderful to see different generations coming together to let their hair down and dance the night away,” smiles Kirsten.

“The Bee Gees and the disco era have the same kind of cross-generational appeal. Whether you’re 17 or 70, Disco Fever is open to everyone. All you need to do is to put on your boogie shoes and bring your smooth moves.”

“We want Disco Fever to bring back happy, fun-filled memories. This is why Gianpula is such a great venue because so many Maltese people have memories of Gianpula when they were younger.

“With 100 per cent of proceeds from ticket sales going to the appeal, this is your chance to contribute to a great cause while receiving an entertaining evening in return,” Kirsten says.

Disco Fever tickets are available on www.ticketline.com.mt. The event will take place in Rabat at Gianpula Main Room on Saturday. Doors open at 8pm. Please note that, for licensing reasons, Gianpula Main Room operates a strict ‘no under 17’ policy.