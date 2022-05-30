Local basketball club Depiro BC’s corporate social responsibility event called ‘Let’s Get Active’ was hailed a ‘huge success’ after hosting no less than 300 people at Mtarfa on Saturday for a day of physical activity and exposure to local entities.

The event, held in collaboration with the Mtarfa Local Council and the Mtarfa Community Policing team, Dar Kenn Ghal Sahhtek, Mtarfa Scouts Group, and Baden Powell Scouts Group Mtarfa aimed to promote the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

