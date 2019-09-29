All the way from Australia, hit comedy Certified Male opens this weekend, with an unbeatable cast of local comic actors. Jo Caruana chats to producer Nanette Brimmer about why she has been hankering to stage this show for over 10 years.

Anyone with a love of theatre will tell you: some shows just stand out. I can remember watching Legally Blonde (the musical) for the first time, for instance, and never wanting it to end. I watched the Friday even­ing performance convinced I was going to loathe it; but then returned for the matinée and evening shows the following day. To me it was perfection.

For local actress and producer Nanette Brimmer – a woman with an extremely keen eye for plays that local audiences will love – Certified Male stood out when she watched it at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2007. “One scene, very early on in the show, really caught my attention,” she says. “I thought it was so cleverly done and it was probably that, plus the rest of the show, of course, that got me hooked.”

At first sight, Nanette explains it was the play’s originality that she loved. As a piece, it encompasses multiple theatre genres – not just the spoken word, but also song and mime, something she doesn’t think local audiences will have experienced much of. “It’s not only the storyline, but also the devices – or lack of – used throughout to portray situations, some of which are side-splitting hilarious!” she continues, grinning as she explains the premise of the piece.

“However, in spite of the comedic antics, it does have strong moral messages to im­part too. For example, it highlights how men should prioritise what matters – family, relationships, friendships – and to nurture sensitivity. These topics are current and universal, and they do need to be addressed. In the play they are treated in both comic and emotive ways, rendering them more relatable and more open to discussion.”

The story itself explores the male psyche in a comical way, but also has some tender mo­ments and underlying truths. “The four men are of different ages and they’re actually portraying different phases of life. So they portray situations in which many will recognise themselves, or someone they know.”

In the script, the foursome of characters is taken to an exotic destination, supposedly for a think tank, due to company re­structuring. But all is not as it seems and the realities of the three executives are exposed as each worries about losing his job.

“This show has actually also been played under another title: Man Overboard, and that’s probably how it’s best described,” the producer continues. “I guess, on the whole, it sheds light on a worldwide ‘crisis in masculinity’. Gone are the days of ‘I keep cave clean, you go out make fire’ when it comes to women and men. Women have emancipated and demand equality, so some men don’t feel they have a purpose in today’s society. They don’t know which route to navigate. In the script, they are likened to shipwrecked survivors who are adrift on a raft tossed about in rough seas.”

And while it is doubtlessly a touching piece in many ways, with a cast that features Alan Montanaro, Alan Paris, Stephen Oliver and Joseph Zammit, there can be no doubt about the hila­rity that will ensue too. It’s also very different to anything that Brimmer has taken on before.

“This is the first time I’ve ventured into a larger cast,” she says, citing past successes including I Am My Own Wife and Every Brilliant Thing. “I usually opt for one-man/woman shows or two-handers because there is a niche for them and bigger production companies might not consider them – and the budgets are lower!”

“I read a lot of scripts, but if I find myself thinking ‘who could play that role in Malta?’, then I know I want to produce that show. I have always chosen my scripts carefully – they usually have interesting, intelligent and topical messages to impart. Certified Male is no different!”

And although the original script is Australian – penned by Glynn Nicholas and Scott Rankin, and directed locally by Nicholas himself – it adapts easily to any country and only a few modifications were made. “The comedy is mostly in the mime sequences,” Brimmer adds with a smile. “Picture, for example, Montanaro grappling with a jellyfish in a scene where he falls off a boat and is drowning. Need I say more?”

Certified Male is produced by Exit Stage Right and is being performed at the Teatru Salesjan, Sliema, on October 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13, with all performances starting at 8pm. Booking is now open online at www.ticketline.com.mt. This pro­ject is supported by the Arts Council Malta and the Malta Arts Fund.