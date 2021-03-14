It’s funny how sometimes people lose their sense of perspective.

I saw an article last week suggesting Steven Gerrard has the “world at his feet” after leading Rangers to their first Scottish title in a decade, and that he can now pick and choose his managerial path.

But I’m afraid that’s all a little premature.

Without meaning any sort of disrespect here, we have to bear in mind that while winning any title is a brilliant achievement, winning in Scotland has to come with one big caveat – the lack of competition.

Before you get on my back for that, let’s look at a simple stat shall we: there have been 125 Scottish titles awarded since the league began. Of those, an incredible 106 have gone to either Rangers or Celtic.

In fact, the last time the league was claimed by anyone other than the Old Firm was when Aberdeen won it back in 1985 during a spell when they claimed three titles, four cups and the UEFA Cup Winner’s Cup. I believe a chap called Alex Ferguson was in charge of them. You may have heard of him.

But for the past 37 years in its entirety, and for the vast, vast majority of the years before that, the Scottish league has been almost entirely about the big two clubs.

Now of course, that doesn’t mean Gerrard hasn’t had a job to do in order to break the dominance which saw Celtic win the last nine titles in a row. The former Liverpool player has spent a couple of seasons building a title-winning team that is thoroughly deserving of their triumph.

However, that doesn’t change the fact that winning the league in Scotland is mostly about ensuring your team – be that Rangers or Celtic – does better than the other one. Which is not the case in most leagues.

That Gerrard has made sure his team were best in spectacular and dominant fashion is not in doubt. And I would like to say at this point that I see him as a natural manager who will go a long way in the sport.

But to suggest he has already made it, that he is now the hottest property in football management after a single title victory, is a little wide of the mark.

Gerrard’s time will come, I’m absolutely certain of that. But I think he would be best served continuing to learn his trade, build his skills and develop his reputation where he is, rather than thinking he is the finished article and ready to move on.

There have been 125 Scottish titles awarded. Of those, 106 have gone to either Rangers or Celtic

And to be fair, his comments last week saying he is absolutely not even remotely interested in the Liverpool job at this time, suggest he knows he still has a lot to learn about the business. Having seen the way a league like the English Premiership can chew up and spit out up-and-coming managers like his old colleague Frank Lampard, I think Gerrard is wise enough to bide his time.

Consistently inconsistent

That Manchester United were capable of winning the derby last weekend – and halting Manchester City’s 21-game winning streak in the process – is proof that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team has the ability to achieve a lot.

However, the fact that in the month leading up to that victory they failed to beat Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion and Everton is evidence that their ability is only overshadowed by their inconsistency.

The raw ingredients are undoubtedly there for a title challenge next season. The 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola’s bang-in-form team shows they don’t need to be afraid of the big matches.

But the only way a challenge is going to be maintained, sustained and realistic is if they find some sort of consistency. You can’t be champion-beaters one week and then West Brom-drawers the next. Winning a title is all about doing it week in, week out. Raise your game for the very big matches, sure. But don’t drop it for smaller games to the level that you aren’t able to find a win.

If Solskjaer manages to discover the root of this problem, and solves it, then the league could be within their grasp next time round. If not, then he will have to make way for a manager who can make things happen whoever the opponents.

Missing Sarri?

I remember speaking to a few Juventus friends last season who, almost to a man, told me how they couldn’t wait to see the back of Maurizio Sarri.

Luckily for them, their wishes were granted when the former Chelsea boss was sacked in August and replaced by Andrea Pirlo.

Yet fast forward to today and Juventus have just been eliminated from the Champions League by 10-man Porto and are well off the pace in Serie A.

For all his faults and question marks over his playing style, Sarri at least won the league title, the club’s ninth in a row.

But the tenth looks to be beyond the new man, and I have no doubt his lack of any previous managerial experience is at least partially responsible for that.

So for all of us who are desperate for managerial change, let’s keep this in mind: while the grass may often look greener on the other side, it can sometimes be better to stick with the devil you know.

Not even a derby to enjoy

A few months ago, when it started to become rather obvious that Sheffield United were hurtling towards relegation, I started searching for a silver lining.

Well, it wasn’t easy, but eventually I found one: life back in the Championship would at least mean would mean there would be a couple of exciting, heated and passionate Steel City derbies to look forward to.

Or maybe not.

While the Blades are living up to their part of the bargain and desperately trying to secure relegation at the earliest possible opportunity, it is looking like their derby opponents will not be around to welcome them.

Four different managers, awful form and a six-point deduction for financial irregularities have all combined to leave Sheffield Wednesday desperately fighting to avoid slipping into League One.

With Darren Moore now in charge, and 12 games left of the season, there is always a chance the Owls can claw back the seven points they need to reach safety. It’s a long shot but not impossible.

If they don’t manage to avoid the drop, then this will probably have to go down in history as one of the most depressing seasons in the history of Sheffield football.

And all I will have to look forward to is Rhian Brewster scoring goals next season. So, nothing at all really….

email: james@quizando.com

twitter: @maltablade