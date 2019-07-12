Many are familiar with the eight planets in our cosmic neighbourhood, from Mercury, at just a few million kilometres from the Sun, to Neptune, billions of kilometres away in the outer reaches of our solar system. However, our star, the Sun, is not unique in having planets orbiting it – collectively, planets orbiting other stars are termed exoplanets.

Although over 4,000 exoplanets in over 3,000 different systems have been confirmed as of August 1, the first exoplanet was only confirmed in 1992.

One of the more common methods for detection of exoplanets is called transit photometry. This involves the passage of the exoplanet in front of the parent star, as seen from Earth, and therefore does not involve direct observation of the exoplanet itself. When the exoplanet transits in front of its parent star, we observe a dip in brightness of the star from Earth.

The depth of the dip in brightness and the duration of this dip can be used to infer some of the exoplanet’s properties, such as the distance at which it orbits its star.

Such measurements are most accurately captured using large space telescopes, such as the Kepler space telescope, which on its own confirmed over 2,600 exoplanets after observing over half a million stars. However, even relatively small ground-based telescopes can be used to observe and measure exoplanet transits.

Earlier this year, we observed a number of exoplanets using a 0.2m aperture telescope with Miguel Zammit, a BSc Maths and Physics student at the University of Malta, who dedicated his undergraduate dissertation for the observation and measurement of such exoplanets. We successfully observed and measured the transit of an exoplanet, WASP-104b, as it passed in front of its parent star as seen from Earth, at a distance of around 466 light years from Earth. WASP-104b is an example of a ‘Hot-Jupiter’ type planet, which are gas giant planets orbiting very close to their parent star, thus having a very short orbital period, normally orbiting once around their star in less than 10 days. For comparison, Mercury takes 88 days to make one complete orbit around the Sun, and the Earth takes 365.25 days.

Recently, to commemorate its 100-year anniversary, the International Astronomical Union has assigned an exoplanet to every country in the world, and has provided each country the opportunity to name that exoplanet as well as its parent star. Malta has been assigned HAT-P-34b, an exoplanet about 838 light years away from Earth.

The planet also falls in the category of ‘Hot-Jupiter’ type planets. It is slightly larger than Jupiter and completes an orbit around its star, HAT-P-34, in just 5.45 days. HAT-P-34 itself is slightly larger than the Sun, and the exoplanet orbits the star at a distance of 10 million kilometres – around 6.7 per cent of the distance between Earth and the Sun.

Anyone can suggest a name for the star and exoplanet via the following link on the Astronomical Society of Malta page, where further details and rules regarding the names that can be given are also provided: https://www.maltastro.com/exoworlds. A final shortlist of names from these suggestions put forth by the public will be selected by a national committee of astro­nomers and astronomy enthusiasts. This shortlist will be eventually presented to the public for a final public vote later this year.

Josef Borg is currently a PhD student within the Institute of Space Sciences and Astronomy, University of Malta, and also the president of the Astronomical Society of Malta.

Did you know?

• Several exoplanets have been found in their star’s habitable zone. Depending on the type and size of a particular star, a star’s habitable zone changes accordingly. The habitable zone is a range of distances away from the parent star where liquid water could be found on the surface of a planet. Earth, for example, is within the habitable zone of the Sun. Such exoplanets orbiting in the habitable zone of their parent stars thus have a higher chance of having liquid water on their surface, and therefore have a higher chance of being hospitable to life as we know it.

• The closest exoplanet to Earth is 4.2 light years away. Proxima Centauri is the closest star to the Sun, at a distance of just over four light years. An exoplanet orbits Proxima Centauri in its habitable zone, at a distance of just 7.5 million kilometres from the star. It is named Proxima Centauri b, and orbits its parent star once every 11.2 days

• The youngest exoplanet ever discovered is less than one million years old. For comparison, Earth is 4,600 times older than this exoplanet orbiting the star Coku Tau 4, located 420 light years away. With this young system still in its early stages, astronomers noted a large ‘hole’ in the dusty disc orbiting the young star. This ‘hole’ is likely caused by the exoplanet clearing a path in its orbit.

