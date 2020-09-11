Two to three people in Malta die by suicide each month with around 90% of such deaths being males, the Commissioner for Mental Health said in a message for World Suicide Prevention Day, celebrated on Thursday.

In his message, John M. Cachia said extreme distress, severe depression, mood disorders and emotional pain are the main reasons why people experience wishes to die.

“Suicide is a human issue.” It is when one starts to look at it as such that it opens the door for better conversations and the normalisation of treatment in society, he said.

Suicide, he said, can affect anyone regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, socio-economic background, gender and age. “No-one is immune”.

Suicide Prevention Day is about putting light on dark thoughts that need to be said out loud.

"Those with suicidal thoughts need to know that they can talk to a friend, family member or therapist without being labelled or stigmatised. The most challenging conversations to have are usually the ones we need to have the most. Talking about suicide makes suicide more real, but choosing silence is not the answer," Cachia stressed.

He said that more than 75% of suicidal people tell someone what they are going to do and when they are going to do it. “This is where suicide prevention starts.

If many who attempt suicide give some clue or warning, then we need to look out for the signs.”

Statements such as "You'll be sorry when I'm gone," "I can't see any way out,"- no matter how casually or jokingly said - may indicate serious suicidal feelings.

Cachia said that, too often, suicidal people are left at the mercy of these thoughts. Some seek help when it is too late and then need to wait even longer for an appointment.

Many people experience end of life thoughts, dismiss them and move on to other solutions.

However, some get stuck and return to explore suicide - the feelings of hopelessness, thoughts of wishing it was over (the emotions, problem, life) and its consequences.

The objective is to help people in distress look at problems and solutions from a different perspective.

People experiencing suicidal thoughts do not want to end their lives. Even those with severe depression have mixed feelings about dying, Cachia said.

Suicidal thoughts can be more about stopping the pain and misery. The impulse to end one's life does not last forever. Seeking help and getting treatment will set the person on the path to recovery, he stressed.

Cachia said the COVID-19 pandemic experience has brought mixed emotions: fear, distress, sadness, mood instability and loneliness.

“Most people have been able to get over these feelings. We must be on the lookout for those who have not been able to take control of their emotions.”

There were also those for whom the pandemic has threatened their daily routine, their lifestyle, their livelihood and their business. “There may still be longer-term effects that we are not seeing yet. It is for this reason that we need to invest in mental health support and prevention services,” he warned.

What to do if you think someone is struggling

If you are worried someone is suicidal, it is okay to ask them directly. Research shows that this helps - because it gives them permission to tell you how they feel, and it shows that they are not a burden.

Once someone starts to share how they are feeling, it is important to listen. This could mean not offering advice, not trying to identify what they are going through with your own experiences and not trying to solve their problems.

If you, or someone close to you, is struggling to cope, you need to know care and help are available. There are experienced trained professionals who are ready to apply tried and tested techniques to stop suicidal thoughts in their tracks.

Tips for coping with suicidal thoughts

Try not to think about the future - just focus on getting through today, make a plan.

Resist taking drugs and alcohol, especially if you are alone.

Get yourself to a safe place, like a friend's house, or video call if you cannot go in person.

