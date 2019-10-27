One of the projects I undertook when I moved to Lija three years ago was the Save-the-poor-old-olive-tree-at-the-back-of-the-garden.

This olive tree had not borne fruit for years, its trunk was crooked and contorted, and its bark was gnarled, coarse and ashen, as if exhausted from attempts to survive. So began a process of tender loving care: regular watering, routine vitamins, and lots of “Don’t give up please” while patting its trunk.

Within six months we saw the first fruit of our labour. Abemus olives. That September, the old tree had yielded the grand total of 14 olives. Everyone kept giving us different brine recipes and we sort of tried to combine all suggestions in one, which clearly did not work because something in our curing method went awry and we ended up with those 14 olives swimming in a mouldy jar. We were obviously distraught – and more so the year after when the tree did not give us a single olive. (Wail, was it scorning us?)

Then came this year. Half-way through this summer I looked up at the high branches and noticed bunches and bunches of greenish-yellow kernels. Was it possible? Were those all olives? Indeed, they were. The cold winter and hot summer were worth the pain after all – our old tree had joined the rest of Malta’s olive trees and yielded a ‘bumper olive crop’. We picked all of 7kg of olives.

There was no way we were experimenting with brine again – straight to pressing it went, and it earned us one litre of oil. This is now the most precious thing we have in the house. It’s the Busuttil-Chetcuti gold nugget. It can only be served with pomp and ceremony. And there’s a list of rules of when it can be used (which is basically almost never, except to taste it on its own). We even hide it at the back of the cupboard, lest those children of ours find it and shock, horror, drizzle generous dollops of it on their ħobż biż-żejt.

By now you’ll have gathered that I love olive trees. They are ancient, biblical – more than biblical actually, seeing as they’ve been around some 20,000 years before Christ. I love how they are slow-growing, evergreen and live for hundreds of years, silent witnesses to history in the making. But most of all I consider them a symbol of our Mediterranean identity. In fact, if I ever had to move country it would be in another one where olive trees grow.

Clint Camilleri did not even bother to reply to the farmers’ concerns. Maybe he was busy hunting?

All this brings me to the point I want to discuss: the deadly plant bacteria, Xyella fastidiosa. The name says it all: it’s a tree leprosy, lethal for the olive tree, and it has already killed around a million trees in Italy.

The EU Commission said it is one of the most lethal plant diseases in the world which is leaving a huge economic impact on agriculture. Just think about it – no olive trees means no more olive oil.

So far, the disease does not seem to have reached Malta, but we all know how these days everyone and their dog is going up to Sicily and bringing trees down in the boot of their car. Olive growers told the Times of Malta they are really worried: it takes just one infected tree for the bacteria to spread to the whole island.

What is the Ministry of Agriculture doing about this? Nothing, it seems. The Hon. Clint Camilleri did not even bother to reply to the farmers’ concerns. Maybe he was busy hunting? Oh wait, no, maybe he was busy saving those very same birds he shot at.

Clearly, he needs to put down his shooting gun and take action. The birds he wants to shoot at won’t migrate to Malta if there are no trees to rest on. Therefore, it is imperative that his ministry gets its act together before it’s too late and the fastidiosa turns Malta into another palm tree weevil or fig tree borer scenario.

There are whole groves and orchards that need to be protected and there are people who live on the industry of olive growing in Malta. Do they need to threaten the government with their votes before it embarks on a Save-the-olive-trees-around-the-whole-of-Malta project?

Last week we got to know that around 230 people died a premature death in 2016 because of pollution in Malta’s air. The European Environment Agency’s latest report showed how three leading air pollutants in Malta (particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide and ozone) were making people fatally ill.

It’s important to note that exposure to nitrogen dioxide in air pollution is also considered a breast cancer high risk. Perhaps this should jolt Transport Minister Ian Borg into realising that Pink October – the month dedicated to raising awareness and prevention of breast cancer – is not about painting zebra crossings pink. Nor is it about using pink soap to wash the Prime Minister’s car. It’s about actively working hard to curb the pollution, and to remove cars off the roads.

Start building that metro, create safe cycling pathways and treasure those trees.

While he parties on flyover launches, people are dying because of traffic pollution, and those deaths rest on his conscience.