Members from Extinction Rebellion Malta gathered in front of the Brazilian consulate in Sliema on Saturday in solidarity with the indigenous communities in the Amazon as well as current and future generations who will suffer from the fires which have overtaken the rainforest.

Thousands of fires are burning in the Amazon because of the significant acceleration of deforestation for the lumber industry, agriculture or other human activities.

The organisation said local ranchers were deliberately starting the forest fires to make space for cattle pastures and soy plantations to meet the intensive demands for beef and agriculture.

Since Jair Bolsonaro's rise to power as Brazilian president, environmental protection in Brazil deteriorated to the extent that even space research chief Ricardo Galvao was removed from his position after publishing satellite deforestation data from the Amazon.

Extinction Rebellion Malta said indigenous people were the guardians of the Amazon. The ranchers were destroying their home, biodiversity and ecosystems, possibly escalating to genocide.

Community land rights' of the indigenous people had to be protected, especially since they occupied 76% of the world's tropical forests. They were preserving the lungs of the planet, without which the pace of climate change would accelerate even faster.

The organisation said the EU-Mercosur trade deal should be vetoed since the EU was the second-largest market for Brazil’s soy and beef imports.

“We call on the Maltese government and the European Parliament to oppose the current deal and push for binding safeguards that will ensure that the Amazon is protected and indigenous rights respected.

“There are no enforceable measures to prevent environmental damage, such as economic sanctions or an end to the agreement,” it said.