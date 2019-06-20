I am 32 years old, no veteran in politics. My involvement is recent and, from where I am standing, what I have witnessed in the last year and a half has been shocking.

I never thought we would witness such two strong factions pulling for and against Adrian Delia. The extent of this factionalism has led to an unprecedented situation and a vote of confidence to be taken on Saturday.

It is normal for people to have different opinions on who the leader of a party should be, but to keep trying to do everything in one’s power to remove him is something else.

It may be argued that these are exceptional circumstances and that there are “valid” reasons for doing so. Does this mean that those who voted for him democratically are no longer relevant because they don’t see these valid reasons?

Let us not forget that it was the previous administration led by Simon Busuttil who introduced the new process of having a leader elected by the members of the party. Whether this was a good or bad idea is neither here nor there at this point in time. We cannot erase the recent developments and the crisis the party is facing.

However, to blame the crisis on this administration is unreasonable and unfair. Just as it is unreasonable, unfair and untruthful to blame the loss of the MEP elections on the leader of the party.

Delia has so far had not just the Labour government to fight against but has had to overcome numerous “battles” against people who were supposedly on his side and more importantly, on the party’s side.

The loss of the MEP elections was due to a number of different factors, confirmed by an analysis presented during an executive meeting of the party.

However, some have chosen to pick and choose elements of that analysis or interpret it in a way that attempts to push Delia out.

I respect people with different opinions, including those who signed the petition for Delia to go. But the plan post-July 27 has not been disclosed by these same people and the situation in which the party would end up in is something that is not being discussed.

Do we want more division? Do we realise that if the ‘No’ vote succeeds we will face another leadership campaign while Labour have a free ride? Do we realise that a new leader at this point is not the magic wand that will win the next general election?

Finally, do we realise we are running out of time?

Despite our differences we need to find common ground and walk behind Delia until the next general election

My appeal as a young member of the party who hopes for brighter days is to stick together. Despite our differences we need to find common ground and walk behind Delia until the next general election.

Perfect he is not but he has clearly shown he is a hard worker and a people’s person, surely two very good and essential ingredients for any leader to have.

I am not digging my head in the sand and I am fully aware of the concerns which many have brought to the forefront about him. But is it possible that he embodies all the immorality and evilness described by some?

My hope for the aftermath of July 27 is that we work hard and deliver. If the Maltese and Gozitans do not then choose the Nationalist Party, we can talk about Delia’s future. But that time is not now, it is after the next general election. Until then we all should pull the same rope!

Alan Said was a PN local council candidate for Rabat.