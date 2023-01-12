'Let's talk farming' an education programme tailored for primary school children was launched on Thursday with the aim of promoting farming and its benefits.

The programme will feature lessons, educational site visits and the growing of crops and fruit in schools.

Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo and Education Minister Clifton Grima said at the launch that the programme will focus on food production, the work of the farmer, the importance of farming for the environment, the impact of climate and water, and animal welfare, among other themes.