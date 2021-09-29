Maltese customs

On September 1, Times of Malta published my letter, headed ‘Quaint Maltese customs’. It read as follows:

“I spent most of lockdown researching and writing a book that I have finally finished (This is not self-advertising: it will not interest readers, it is about Yorkshire’s wool industry.)

“The printer has sent me two proof copies via UPS, which means that I could track their journey online, from England, via Germany, to France and, finally, to Luqa, Malta, where the parcel arrived on August 24. UPS immediately ‘prepared the parcel for clearance’ (whatever that means) and four hours later it was scanned by the authorities.

“Two days later I ask where it is and am told: ‘Your parcel is pending release from a government agency. Release of the package to UPS may take up to 10 days.’

“The parcel contains two books, nothing else.

“What sort of problem can justify a further delay of (maybe) 10 days?”

I just thought I would mention that the books arrived on Saturday.

Revel Barker – Għajnsielem

Mandatory vaccination and the law

Vaccine programmes being rolled out around the world have provided hope for many but are causing concern and opposition among others. How should governments and medical authorities respond and is compulsory vaccination the answer?

Mandatory vaccination has emerged as a possible universal weapon in the fight against the deadly coronavirus variants. Yet, the effort faces pushback and not only from militant anti-vaccine activists.

At its core, the controversy over vaccine mandates pits proponents who say they are the only way to get millions more adults and children inoculated and opponents who see them as an infringement on personal freedoms and potentially dangerous. Such opposition appears to be justified and legitimate under the provisions of article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

I contend that residents can be lawfully required to get vaccinated as a condition of engaging in a variety of activities, from attending school to going to a football game and travelling by bus, ferry or plane. That is what I would call a vaccine mandate.

So far, our government has not instituted a blanket national vaccine mandate and does not appear to have any intention to do so and it would be unclear whether it would have the authority to do so. Nor does it have the power, I dare add, to direct any department, entity or agency to make vaccination compulsory.

Many private businesses have also announced vaccination requirements for employees. To my mind, private businesses should be allowed to mandate vaccines as long as they exempt employees who cannot get shots for medical reasons or because of religious belief.

It could be legal for the government to make COVID vaccination mandatory while specifying citizens cannot be physically forced to have the vaccine. However, certain restrictions of the rights of vaccine refusers could be envisaged, such as being disallowed a particular benefit or refused school enrolment, not to mention being denied access to public transport or restaurants. It may also be politically convenient for the government to allow private entities to be the trailblazers.

Allowing private businesses to introduce requirements to prove vaccination against COVID-19 would take the government out of the firing line for controversial decisions.

With infectious diseases, without vaccines, there is no safety in numbers. Vaccines are safe, effective and life-saving.

Mark Said – Msida

Platform for a ‘vision’

I refer to the article ‘Green vision for Valletta” (September 25) written by Jason Micallef.

Following ‘his Master’s Voice’, Micallef speaks of a ‘vision’ for Valletta.

It is the onus of Micallef as chairman, Valletta Cultural Agency to remove the platform in lower Merchants Street, Valletta, which is incompatible with the urban environs and a jarring eyesore.

Michael Galea – Valletta

