Malta’s public transport service

When it was announced at the end of 2022 that the public bus service was going to be free for all those in possession of a Tallinja card it was applauded by many who hoped more people might use the service and get cars off the road.

As a regular bus user, I can sadly say our public transport system is going downhill fast. I am speaking for my area – St Paul’s Bay – where we rely on our buses coming from Ċirkewwa and Buġibba. It is common knowledge that this area is heavily populated and even more so during the summer months.

We cannot even get on a bus at most times of the day because they are already packed before they reach our area and don’t even stop. If they have to stop to let passengers off, it is often a one off/one on system. This has nothing to do with the drivers who I feel do their best in difficult circumstances but I suspect there are more people aboard than is legally allowed.

I have also waited at the Buġibba terminus and, for example, it says the no. 48 is due to leave at 12.05pm and it doesn’t turn up, it just disappears from the radar and, so, by the time the next one is due to leave there are more people waiting to board. The bus then leaves the terminus full up. A few days ago, I boarded at Birkirkara to come home and between there and St Paul’s Bay the bus did not stop once, leaving many commuters frustrated. Obviously, everyone on board did not need to get off between these two areas.

We also have only one hospital bus every hour – no. 250. An elderly neighbour of mine recently waited for this bus and it drove past, full up yet again, leaving them no choice but to get a taxi.

Bus passengers are willing to pay for a decent service. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Is this ideal for our elderly citizens who probably have more hospital appointments than most? Maybe this service could have two buses every hour and stop at Mater Dei Hospital instead of ending in Valletta. We also do not have an airport bus despite being a tourist resort.

Since the system has become free, many use it to travel for one stop ‒ their choice, I know, but this often wastes a lot of time for the bus time­table. I suggested once before about having a bus starting and stopping in St Paul’s Bay that could end at the Olympic roundabout just before Xemxija and turn around and start again from there. At least residents of this area would have some hope of being able to board a bus.

I sincerely hope this doesn’t fall on deaf ears because I, like most, are very willing to pay for a decent, reliable public transport service but at present we are not getting one.

Louise Bonett – St Paul’s Bay

God save the king

Charles Xuereb’s disparaging comments on the British monarchy ahead of Charles III’s coronation (May 5) are in stark contrast to the words of Emmanuel Macron, presi­dent of the French Republic.

In a 2015 interview, Macron declared that “In French politics, what’s missing is the figure of the king, whose death I think the French people fundamentally did not want. The Terror created an emotional, imaginary and collective void: the king was no longer there.” He went on to say that French democracy left “an empty seat at the heart of political life”.

The recent rioting on the streets of Paris is in stark contrast to the scenes in London and elsewhere in the UK over the coronation weekend. Constitutional monarchy embodies the heart and soul of a nation in a living, breathing person, entirely dedicated to its service, and there is every reason to think the new king will do so just as effectively as the late queen.

Whatever our views, surely we can all wish him well.

Alan Cooke – Sliema