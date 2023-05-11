Those entitled to a contributory pension

It is not correct to state that the Social Security Act is unjust with foreign workers regarding the entitlement to a social security contributory pension.

Section 52 of the law starts with the word ‘A person’. It is then followed by a set of qualifying conditions for the entitlement of a pension. It can be noted that the conditions are applicable to ‘a person’ and do not in any way discriminate between different persons whether he/she is Maltese or from any other part of the world.

In terms of law, ‘a person’ of whatever nationality is entitled to social security contributory benefits, including a pension, if contributions are paid and all the conditions stipulated by law are satisfied.

In cases where it results that the number of contributions paid and credited are below those required by law, ‘a person’ is not entitled to a contributory pension.

The same qualifying conditions apply also to Maltese citizens and, therefore, in this regard all beneficiaries have equal treatment.

On the other hand, where a person satisfies the conditions as stipulated by law he/she is entitled to a rate of pension.

It has to be pointed out that the social security pension is payable also in case where and when the ‘the person’ returns to his homeland.

Carmel Mallia, former president, Alliance of Pensioners Organisations – Attard

Ugliness, greed

Cranes and towering blocks are now becoming more prominent than domes and steeples of beautiful baroque churches. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

During the Middle Ages, when the religious spirit was strong, the European scene was regaled with numerous and splendid Gothic cathedrals whose architects and master masons often remained anonymous. They reasoned that it was only for God that their work was being carried out and so it was irrelevant for their name to be known.

The Middle Ages were not, as many of present-day historians can attest, a time of darkness and backwardness but, rather, of learning with the founding of the great universities of Europe and also artistic splendour notably Cimabue and Giotto, among others.

It is the last century that will probably be ever remembered as a time of unparalleled horror such as that perpetrated in the Nazi concentration camps, the Soviet gulags and the man-made famines in the Ukraine and in China. One must not forget to mention two devastating world wars, which left millions dead.

In Malta, when the faith accompanied everyday life, our skyline was dotted with the domes and steeples of beautiful baroque churches. Now that religion has lost much of its meaning for many of us, we have horrendous towering blocks and cranes instead.

Is this one of the prices to pay for an increasingly secularistic society where ugliness and greed seem to be unequalled?

Jacqueline Calleja – Naxxar