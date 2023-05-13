Wake up Malta, who are we kidding?

The photo of a man relieving himself, per se, is perhaps not the most heinous of offences, although it’s probably one of the most unpleasant sights one could experience. It’s also most unhygienic.

However, what I’ve been hearing recently and frequently from friends returning from Malta is that the Maltese people are very nice and helpful. What’s non-existent is the ‘wow’ factor; that there are plenty of other Mediterranean countries whose people are just as nice but which have much more to offer in terms of activities: aesthetic surrounds (as opposed to dodgy tall cranes and numerous noisy construction sites); driveable roads as opposed to badly-constructed, pitted, single-lane roads causing huge traffic jams; clean beaches; and, importantly, clean surrounds, as opposed to dumped rubbish bags littering the streets; good public transport.

There is then the incessant noise coming from bars and other venues going late into the night in residential areas. It’s pointless renting a car (as I’ve found out) because you will spend most of the time stuck in traffic jams. When you reach your destination, there is then nowhere to park. Last time I visited, buses stopped running at 10/11pm. Taxi drivers were running up and down offering rides for excessive fares.

We used to take the whole family on holiday to Malta at least twice a year. We’ve now stopped and started going to the more genuine upmarket resorts in Turkey and Mexico. Surprisingly, they’re not that much more expensive than what little there is to offer in Malta. Other Med resorts have also much more to offer for families with children. Malta is not exactly a cheap resort, especially as it has nothing comparable to offer except lots of churches, a couple of small beaches, one or two ancient sites – nothing so far that would induce an upmarket tourist to prefer Malta to Italy, France, Spain, Greece, Cyprus and other Mediterranean resorts, including Morocco.

How on earth is an upmarket tourist going to get value for money in Malta? There is no such thing as an upmarket tourist anyway.

Large numbers of families nowadays can afford to go on cruises and other exotic holidays. I fail to see how Malta can possibly feature in their list of destinations when compared to other resorts.

Last year, I finally sold my property at Mellieħa bay.

The thought that there are those in Malta who aspire to tempt so-called upmarket tourists to choose the already overpopulated lacklustre island over any other popular resort is simply disingenuous.

Paul Brincau – Uxbridge, UK

Phantom tax rebate cheque

Further to Robert Abela’s announcement of further tax rebate cheques, I wonder if he could help me regarding the tax rebate cheque for 2019, which was originally sent to an incorrect address.

Despite having contacted the tax department through numerous phone calls and live chats, I have been informed that the cheque will be reissued and sent to my home address but nobody knows when this will happen.

I am not holding my breath. If I ever receive this phantom cheque of €40, it will be worth a fraction of its original value.

Edward Madgin – Sliema