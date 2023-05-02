Good article on speech therapy

I was very encouraged at reading the article ‘Speech-language pathology “helps improve quality of life”’ (April 22).

In particular, I thought that Norma Camilleri and the European Speech and Language Therapy Association are doing great things to help young people who have speech disorders. The article said that in Malta regulations for speech-language professional ‘always have room for improvement’.

I believe that every country in the world has room for improvement as speech therapy does not receive the same amount of attention or funding as other medical conditions.

Stuttering is one of the most common speech problems faced by children.

Please know that there is a great website that gives out much free help for children who stutter.

The US charitable organisation The Stuttering Foundation (www.StutteringHelp.org) provides free resources on its website for children and stuttering people of all ages. I have frequently recommended their downloadable e-books to parents of young people who stutter.

The April 22 article was so positive. I wish that there could be such positive articles about the progress of speech therapy in every country.

I am going to share the article with people I know here in Canada who are interested in the topic of speech therapy.

Much praise should go to Camilleri and the European Speech and Language Therapy Association.

Michel Parizeau, Montreal, Quebec – Canada

Health hazard

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Lately, during my walkabout in the Buġibba area, I observed an increase in rubbish all over the place. Rubbish can be a health hazard and leave a bad impression on the tourists.

May I appeal to the local council and the health authorities to take this grave problem seriously.

Francis Vella – Mosta

Inconsiderate people

The Attard local council turned what was a dangerous junction into a patch of soil meant to grow plants and flowers in it.

A flag pole was also set up in the centre to raise a flag on certain occasions.

Some of the plants that were first planted went missing, making one wonder if there are people who cannot afford to buy a plant for themselves.

Recently, more plants have been planted and some have already started to flower.

Unfortunately, there are some people who do not care how the place looks and bring their dogs to roam into this patch probably to save them having to pick up their dog’s excrement.

Angelo Polidano – Attard

Simple courtesy

Why are letters sent to certain local councils not acknowledged? Are they part of the central government or are they independent? Even if independent, acknowledgement is a social must.

Carmel Mallia – Żabbar