A premier’s dilemma and a nation’s folly

Joseph Heller, the author of Catch-22, could not have imagined a better example than the present situation faced by Premier Robert Abela.

Exposing his predecessor’s corruption risks political backlash and loss of trust while covering it up perpetuates corruption and undermines values.

Abela, who was counsel to Joseph Muscat, had pledged the continuance of Muscat’s processes and governance regime upon becoming prime minister in his stead.

Finding a delicate balance is crucial for Malta’s long-term reform and rebuilding trust. However, the ‘catch’ is significant enough to have trapped the entire country in its dilemma.

Despite this, many individuals choose to ignore the problem and adopt an ostrich-like approach, refusing to acknowledge any wrongdoing.

Their denial only perpetuates the challenging situation, prolonging Malta’s struggle to address corruption and restoring national integrity.

Ray Azzopardi – St Julian’s

Warning signs

The scene of the tragic accident on Saturday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Following the tragic accident of the Filipino woman out at sea at Għar id-Dud, Sliema, last Saturday, I suggest that warning signs be placed in this area.

Tourists are unaware of the danger if they venture near the sea in such stormy weather and how sudden gusts of wind can result in huge waves that can easily drag a person into the sea.

Phyllis Sammut Smith – Gżira

Financial irregularities

The Scottish National Party (SNP) is in some disarray because of alleged financial irregularities.

Such irregularities seem quite insignificant when compared to what is being exposed in Malta.

Will they be a prime factor in the possible implosion of the Labour government?

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

Gozo greenery

I have owned a house in Gozo for 50 years. In all of these years I have never seen the island looking as great as it does currently.

All the road-side flower beds and the greenery on the traffic-islands are being constantly attended to and renewed by a very dedicated army of Gozo ministry employees.

The ministry and the minister for Gozo are to be congratulated.

Terry Bate – Għajnsielem