Come clean, prime minister

I, a floating voter, simply cannot digest the drivel that comes out of government members’ mouths when they defend themselves, in parliament and elsewhere, against the disastrous public hospitals’ agreements.

I implore the prime minister to lay his whole pack of cards on the table so life can start afresh.

Let whoever was responsible for this debacle take their share of punishment.

The opposition is doing its utmost so that those involved in this fiasco will be held accountable.

However, the dilly-dallying being displayed by all concerned authorities (the cabinet, the attorney general, the police commissioner, in particular) is not at all encouraging.

However, the truth will prevail. Of course, the longer it takes, the worse for the government.

ANTHONY SALIBA – St Paul’s Bay

The regular, continuous use and abuse of the Floriana Granaries

Another mega event on the Floriana Granaries.

Another mega event on the Floriana Granaries and another massive set-up weighing tons and tons. I invite you to come and hear the iron pipes clanging to the ground when the structure is being dismantled.

The Granaries haven’t seen an iota of maintenance for at least 30 years. Barely 15 metres away, a low wall lies in derelict condition for all to see. It has been like that for over 20 years. Surely it doesn’t cost tens of thousands to repair but it seems that nobody really cares.

Floriana deserves better.

NOEL GALEA BASON – Floriana

Education is everything

What do these famous people, all political thinkers and activists from different countries, have in common? Mahatma Gandhi, Indian independence leader; Martin Luther King Jr, American civil rights leader; Nelson Mandela; South African anti-apartheid revolutionary; Vaclav Havel, the Czech playwright and statesman; Simone Weil, the French philosopher and political activist; and Noam Chomsky, the American linguist and political activist.

They all showed that public awareness, grassroots movements, institutional reforms, leadership changes and individual action can all challenge the status quo.

The collective power of people has proven time and again that change is achievable, even in the face of extreme misconduct by those in authority.

Unless, of course, stupidity reigns and the people are happy being robbed, blissfully living on the crumbs off the banquet table of their fat rulers.

Education cultivates critical thinking and can empower individuals to manoeuvre the complexities of life, make informed decisions and contribute to society.

RAY AZZOPARDI – St Julian’s

AI and Eurovision

Has anyone ever thought of using AI software such as ChatGPT to analyse previous successes at the Eurovision and translate the output into a meaningful song?

Surely that will get us somewhere.

MARTINIQUE VELLA-BALDACCHINO – London, UK