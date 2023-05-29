Celebrating a local icon

It has just been announced that the government intends to provide gardens in various localities of Malta. One of the localities is St Paul’s Bay. What about naming this garden ‘Elio Lombardi Garden’ as homage to the local iconic personality who lived in the locality for 27 years and deserves to be remembered for his entertaining contribution to Maltese society?

He is currently working on his 140th film – all written and directed by himself, sometimes even acting in them.

I recently captured him in action on a table at a nun’s monastery about to take a scene from above. He is 89 years old this year and a statue in the said garden would also be fitting.

Mary Attard – St Paul’s Bay

Some thoughts on the new Air Malta

Now that our national air carrier is definitely being disbanded and will be followed by the setting up of a new air company, does it not cross your mind what an opportunity this offers for pro-government prospective employees to be engaged by it?

Let us hope that the board choosing the ‘new’ employees selects them on their merits and on their merits only. Let it be a fresh beginning and not a follow-up of what happened in previous engagements when candidates were pushed forward according to who their godparent was.

I wish the new airline a steady and profitable future.

Anthony Saliba – St Paul’s Bay

Safety first

A life-saving buoy along the River Thames.

I am devastated and shocked about the incident that happened in Sliema. A Filipino woman lost her life after she was dragged to the sea by rough waves. I commend the efforts by all the emergency responders in braving the rough seas to try and save the girl.

I would like also to commend the mayor of Sliema, John Pillow, for distributing life buoy rings to bars and restaurants.

I would like to suggest a few things. Firstly, signage that indicates whether the coast of Exiles is safe for swimming or sunbathing (a green flag or a double-red flag can be used). Secondly, in the UK there are life buoy rings installed every two metres on the coast of a river or lake with a telephone number for His Majesty’s Coast Guard, the RNLI, Fire and Rescue and Ambulance Service. I suggest that a similar thing happens at Exiles.

I also agree with Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo’s plan to deploy lifeguards in spring.

However, beachgoers must remember to obey the lifeguard instructions and the flags that are displayed. I also suggest that people undertake a first aid course because you never know when an accident may occur.

Carl Abela – Watford, UK