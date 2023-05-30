Shoddy roadworks

A few months ago Naxxar Road in Birkirkara was finally resurfaced. Just days after completion, a number of manhole covers and grates became dislodged and since then have been left in this state.

Imagine the residents in the area who have to put up with the continuous noise, day and night, every time a vehicle drives by. Over time, these will eventually become potholes as they collapse into the road thanks to the shoddy workmanship.

Can whoever is responsible get these fixed permanently? Is it too much to get value for money out of our taxes?

This is not an isolated case and there are hundreds of such instances all over Malta and Gozo.

Does anyone actually care?

Joseph Scerri – Birkirkara

Mind the pole

A dangerous pole in Cirkewwa

This pole, situated in the lane leading to the alternative berth of the Gozo ferry, is in a disastrous state and is an accident waiting to happen. It is rusty and partly unattached at the base and held with cable ties at a broken angle.

I was waiting in the car queue at Ċirkewwa a few days ago and was unfortunately stuck under this swaying pole for 20 minutes in a strong wind.

Odette Pace – Naxxar

Road carnage in Malta

The never-ending injuries and deaths on our roads are beyond distressing.

However, I am not sure speed cameras can change the local “culture”.

How many times have we seen speed limits breached, with aggressive drivers tailgating, flashing lights and tooting their horn.

In Australia where driving is disciplined, the police would also pop up unexpectedly manning speed guns to encourage good behaviour on the roads.

Fines there are also high and can result in the loss of the driving licence.

Obviously, you can have all the rules in the world but they are only as good as their enforcement when it comes to education in such a recalcitrant nation.

To this end, stories of mass amnesties of fines are not helpful.

In civilised societies this is unheard of.

Anna Micallef – Sliema