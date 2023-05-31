Difference between parties

While the European Commission, in its latest report about Malta, has showered praise on the government’s performance on the economy, the social sector and good governance – which fly in the face of the PN, and its mentors of Repubblika and Occupy Justice – the commission has appealed to member states to wind down energy subsidies by the end of this year.

Our prime minister was quick to dispel any thought that the Maltese government would stop or reduce subsidies on energy products. Indeed, Robert Abela has publicly said that the present subsidies will not only continue this year, but also in 2024!

On the other hand, the PN’s leader expressed agreement with the commission’s advice, confirming his and the PN’s earlier admission that “whenever energy prices increase internationally, they also increase locally”. This is another clear indication of the enormous difference there is between both parties.

A Labour government puts Malta’s interest first. The PN is scared of doing things different to what the EU Commission suggests, even though it knows that the policy adopted by the Labour government on energy subsidies has been an outstanding success.

Who can then blame business people as well as intelligent voters from dismissing the PN as a possible alternative government?

Eddy Privitera – Naxxar

Tangled spider(s) web

The financial corruption web seems to have been spun so well that it is going to be very difficult – but not impossible – to get hold of the spider(s) involved in its construction.

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

British sculptor

A horse's head by Nick Fiddian-Green.

Readers might be interested to know that the statue of Padre Pio, illustrating the article in the Times of Malta (May 25), is a very early work of renowned British sculptor Nick Fiddian-Green.

Nick was living in the Citadel in Victoria in the 1990s. He produced work for the choir of the Victoria Cathedral, and the statue of Padre Pio. He is well known for the gigantic horse heads scattered over England and Italy. The easiest seen is the 33-foot head outside Marble Arch in London. Smaller versions (see photo) are in private collections in Malta and Gozo.

He also produced a series of Christ’s Head Crowned with Thorns. There is one in Malta

in the monastery of the Enclosed Order of St Ursula nuns in Valletta.

Stephen Vassallo – Xewkija