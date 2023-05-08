Marking 100 years since the birth of Oreste Kirkop, one of Malta’s greatest tenors

Who will carry the onus of organising the centennial commemoration of the birth of one of Malta’s greatest tenors?

Oreste Kirkop was born in Ħamrun on July 26, 1923. He died on May 10, 1998, aged 74.

I would suggest a concert by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra with the participation of upcoming young classical singers and choirs.

Kirkop was not only a tenor but a film star having starred in Michael Curtiz’s Paramount Pictures production of Rudolf Friml’s operetta film The Vagabond King, released in August 1956.

The courtyard of the Manoel Theatre enjoys a wall sculpture as a reminder of Kirkop. A bust monument was erected in one of Ħamrun’s squares and a street named after him in San Ġwann.

I recall Peppi Azzopardi’s narration in a docu-film written by Elaine Bugeja and Norman Vella in the Where’s Everybody? series of Bijografiji on TVM in 2012. He truly deserves such honours.

So what are we waiting for?

Anthony Saliba – St Paul’s Bay

